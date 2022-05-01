Madurai: MBBS Students Take Charak Shapath Instead Of Hippocratic Oath; Dean Removed

In a shocking incident at Government Madurai Medical College, first-year MBBS students were made to recite the modified 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' instead of the conventional Hippocratic oath during their induction ceremony.

This oath has been allegedly made a part of the new MBBS curriculum. Reports claim that after these FYMBBS students received their white coats, much to everyone's surprise, the Charak Shapath followed.

Sources at the institute have also alleged that they were not informed about this change, as the conventional Hippocratic oath was a norm.

Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and Revenue Minister P Moorthy were present at the event. Thiagarajan claimed that he was shocked when the students recited the Charak Shapath.

DMK govt removes Madurai Medical College's Dean over Charak Shapath incident

Taking strong objection to the change, the Tamil Nadu government removed the Dean of the Medical College, Dr. Rathinavel, and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The Charak Shapath, which was introduced by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in the college curriculum has proposed several other changes such as Family Adoption Programme, Yoga Training, and many more.

Ever since the Charak Shapath has been introduced by the institute, it has sparked a row. Many stakeholders have condemned the move, arguing that the same is outdated and contains some alleged regressive lines. Others lauded the move by arguing that it was high time the traditional oath got replaced.

Difference between Charaka Shapath & Hippocratic Oath

Charaka Shapath or Charaka oath, a passage of text in Charaka Samhita which is the Sanskrit text on Ayurveda (Indian traditional medicine), is a set of instructions by a teacher to prospective students of the science of medicine.

The Hippocratic Oath, an ethical code attributed to the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, is a widely adopted guideline to conduct medical profession throughout the ages and is still used in the graduation ceremonies of many medical schools.