Mahagathbandhan Back 'Bihar Bandh' Over RRB NTPC Exam; Sushil Modi Says 'both Demands Met'

Fuelling the RRB-NTPC protests, Opposition leaders RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP chief Chirag Paswan threw their support behind the students who have called for a Bihar Bandh on Friday. RJD issued a statement that all its allies - Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and CPI(ML) will support the Bihar Bandh, urging its cadres to protest peacefully and in a non-violent fashion. Similarly, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan too supported the protesting students, urging them to agitate 'peacefully'.

RJD, Congress, LJP back Bihar Bandh

बिहार में प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों पर बिहार पुलिस की बर्बरतापूर्ण करवाई की निंदा करता हूँ। लोजपा (रामविलास) छात्रों की जायज मांगों का समर्थन करती है। लेकिन हम छात्रों से अपील करते हैं कि वे शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से अपना आंदोलन चलाएं। क्योंकि हिंसा से किसी समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो सकता है। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) January 28, 2022

On the other hand, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi issued a statement assuring that he had spoken to the Railway Minister and the matter was being probed. Urging students to stop protests, he stated that the Centre has agreed to the students' demand of 'One student, one result' and that 3.5 lakh additional aspirants will be shortlisted. He added that the Centre has agreed to club both CBT-1 & 2 of the Group-D RRB NTPC exam. He also directed Bihar police to not thrash students, blaming the Railway board for the delayed exams.

Bihar Bandh over RRB exam

On Thursday, students called for a 'Bihar Bandh' for the ongoing agitation against the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) regarding the 2019 exam results of the Computer Based Examination (CBT-2) exam for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Protestors have resorted to violence vandalising Railway properties, squatting on Railway tracks in Patna, burning trains in Gaya and Arrah. Police also resorted to firing tear gas shells, water cannons, lathi-charge to disperse students - who have been protesting for 5 days. An FIR has been filed against several coaching institutes owners including GS Research Centre owner 'Khan Sir' and 300-400 others for instigating aspirants to protest.

Why are students protesting?

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted two Computer Based Examinations (CBT) for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which was not mentioned in the 2019 recruitment notification - angering students. In a bid to fill expanded vacancies, RRB promised to recruit '20 times the number of approved vacancies in CEN 1/2019' for the (CBT-2) exam for the NTPC. However, later Railways had claimed that the shortlisting for 2nd Stage Computer Based Examination (CBT-2) will be based on the merit of the candidates who passed 1st Stage CBT. Results of CBT-1 was released on January 14, which has angered students. Aspirants alleged 'rigging' as shortlisted candidates amounted to only 4 times of the vacancies, as opposed to 20 times - as promised.

In the wake of unabated protests, Railways postponed CBT-2 exams for NTPC scheduled in February and formed a grievance committee to address the complaints of aspirants. Railways urged students to mail their grievances to ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in by February 16, 2022. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022. Students have termed the probe a 'hoax' alleging that these announcements were made in the wake of UP elections.