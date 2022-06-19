Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Details Here

Maharashtra board supplementary exam: The Maharashtra Board has released the timetable for HSC and SSC supplementary exams 2022. Both the exams will be conducted during July-August 2022. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the supplementary exam timetable.

The official tweet read, “Students who wish to improve upon their scores/grades from March-April 2022 exams & those who failed to clear these exams can avail of the opportunity. We will conduct supplementary examinations in July-August 2022 to give a chance to the students who did not get the expected success in the 10th and 12th examinations of the State Board held in March-April 2022. The schedule of these examinations has been announced by the Board.”

Maharashtra Board class 12 result: Overview

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared by the board. A total of 94.22 per cent students state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams this year, which is less than 99.63 per cent of students who passed the exams last year.

The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi. A total of 14,59,664 students registered for the exams. Out of them, 14,39,731 students appeared for the exams and 13,56,604 of them passed.

Maharashtra Board class 10 result: Overview

The result is available on the official website and students can check it by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in. To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials, including their roll number and date of birth, on the official website. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4. A total of 83060 candidates have achieved a score of 90 per cent and above. As many as 149221 got the marks between the 85-90 range. As many as 16,38,964 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,89,506 are boys and 7,49,458 are girls. This year, 96.94% of students have passed in Maharashtra Class 10th exam result 2022.