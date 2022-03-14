Maharashtra Class 12 Chemistry Paper Allegedly Leaked, Coaching Owner Arrested

Maharashtra class 12 exam: There have been many claims of mass cheating in exams in Maharashtra made by students and teachers on Twitter. Class 12 chemistry board paper of Maharashtra Board has allegedly been leaked in Mumbai. It is being said that few students had a paper on their mobile phone and arrived late at the exam centre. The paper that has been leaked is of Chemistry exam. In a recent update, Vile Parle police arrested a teacher of a private coaching class in Malad in connection with the class 12 chemistry paper leak.

ANI tweeted, "A tuition teacher, Mukesh Singh Yadav arrested by Vile Parle Police in connection with Class 12th Chemistry Question Paper leak. Probe reveals that he ran pvt coaching classes in Malad & leaked the question paper on a WhatsApp group before exams: Mumbai Police"

Maharashtra Board to award full 1 mark for question asked in English paper of class 12

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recently made an announcement that the Board will award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of the HSC or Class 12 final exams. The Maharashtra Board has taken this decision because the question was printed without the necessary guidelines. The Board took this decision at a review meeting that was held on Saturday after some teachers raised issues about the English paper in Class 12.

The Class 12 Board Examination in Maharastra started on March 4, 2022. The examinations are being conducted in two different shifts—the first shift from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The examination will conclude on April 30, and the examinations for second and third language subjects, earlier scheduled for March 5 and 7, will be held on April 5 and 7. The board had to postpone exams for these subjects as question papers were destroyed after the truck transporting them from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra caught fire on February 23, 2022.