Maharashtra Colleges To Reopen From Feb 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Students Allowed

After being closed for almost a month, Maharashtra Colleges are scheduled to reopen from February 1, 2022. To be noted that the colleges will be reopened for all intermediate, undergraduate, and post-graduate students. This decision was announced on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 by the state government. It was announced around 8 pm that students will be able to take offline classes now.

To be noted that the colleges were closed considering the situation of COVID in state. The reopening decision was announced by State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. The Minister took to Twitter to announce that colleges in Maharashtra can resume offline teaching from the mentioned date. He submitted the proposal to the CM and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accepted the proposal of allowing this.

दिनांक 1 फेब्रुवारी 2022 पासून राज्यातील महाविद्यालय ऑफलाईन सुरू करण्याचा निर्णय मा. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धवसाहेब यांच्या आदेशाने उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभागाने घेतला आहे..महाविद्यालयात येताना विध्यार्थ्यांनी दोन्ही लसिकरण केलेले असणे आवश्यक आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2022

Only fully vaccinated students allowed for offline class

Maharashtra CM has agreed to reopen the classes with few conditions. In Maharashtra, vaccination has been made mandatory. Therefore, now with this reopening, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to come to campus on the dates given by colleges.

Another thing that is to be considered is that State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has clarified that Maharashtra Colleges reopening decision also rests with local administration and bodies. In case somebody doesn't want to resume offline classes, they can take a call to not do so. It is not mandatory to attend offline classes. Students who have not been fully vaccinated will have to continue with online classes. Maharashtra Colleges have also been asked to continue with online exams for papers scheduled till February 15, 2022. However, for papers scheduled on a later date, colleges can take a call if they want to have online/offline exams.

Maharashtra Schools for classes 1-12 to reopens from Jan 24

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Jan 20 announced that the schools for classes 1-12th will be reopened from Monday, January 24, 2022. Schools have been reopened only on the condition that COVID guidelines will be followed. Students, teachers as well as staff members have been told to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. The decision came after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to the proposal which was prepared by the State Education Department.