Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: 2nd Merit List To Be Out On Aug 12; Check Details Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The First Year Junior College List is expected to release the second merit list for admission to Class 11 in Maharashtra tomorrow, August 12. All those candidates who have applied online can access the FYJC second merit list by visiting the official website at 11thadmission.org.in. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for FYJC Admissions 2022 is August 17 till 6 pm. Those students who failed to take admission on the basis of the first merit list will be kept out of FYJC general round 2 admissions. As per reports, over 92,000 students have been admitted on the basis of the first merit list, with around 82,000 students from the Maharashtra Board.