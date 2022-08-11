Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: 2nd Merit List To Be Out On Aug 12; Check Details Here

The First Year Junior College List is expected to release the second merit list for admission to Class 11 in Maharashtra tomorrow, August 12. All those candidates who have applied online can access the FYJC second merit list by visiting the official website at 11thadmission.org.in. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for FYJC Admissions 2022 is August 17 till 6 pm. Those students who failed to take admission on the basis of the first merit list will be kept out of FYJC general round 2 admissions. As per reports, over 92,000 students have been admitted on the basis of the first merit list, with around 82,000 students from the Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website, 11thadmission.org.in.

Step 2: Then, select the region—Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati.

Step 3: Candidates then need to log in using the ID and password

Step 4: Submit and view the allotted result.

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the document for future use.

NOTE: As per the admission rules, shortlisted students will be required to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within the deadline.

Check FYJC allotment process here:

First login to the official website and then check if the college is allotted.

If you want to be admitted to the allotted junior college, click on the "Proceed" button for admission.

Then, upload the required documents.

Complete your Admission formalities with the college- If you do not want to take admitted in the allotted Jr college then, wait for a further round.

Meanwhile, keep visiting the official site for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shuttertsock/Representative)