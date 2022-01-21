Maharashtra Govt To Decide On Reopening Colleges, Check Details Here

Soon after Maharashtra Government has ordered to reopen schools for classes 1-12 in state, speculations are being made that the colleges may also be reopened soon. Following Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, has said that the government will be considering reopening of Maharashtra college. Minister Uday Samant took to Twitter to inform this. He tweeted, “Regarding starting colleges in the state, will discuss with Hon. Chief Minister Uddhav Saheb...and will send it to him for final approval of the proposal.”

As of now, the colleges remain closed in the state. Earlier Uday Samant announced the closure of colleges till February 15, 2022 in the state. With the low case of hospitalization, however, many have been asking for Maharashtra college reopening. Minister also said that the examination will be conducted in online mode during the tenure. However, as of now, the decision will now be reviewed in light of the present situation.

राज्यातील महाविद्यालये चालू करण्यासंदर्भात मा. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धवसाहेब यांच्याशी चर्चा करणार..आणि प्रस्तावअंतिम मान्यतेसाठी मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांकडे पाठवणार. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 20, 2022

Maharashtra Schools for classes 1-12 to reopen from Jan 24

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Jan 20 announced that the schools for classes 1-12th will be reopened from Monday, January 24, 2022. It has been announced that the schools are being reopened only on the condition that COVID guidelines will be followed. Students, teachers as well as staff members will have to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. The decision comes after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to the proposal which was prepared by the State Education Department.

"From 24 (January) we will reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister

School Education Department prepared a proposal

State Education Minister demanded that vaccination for the 15 to 18 age group should be done at the school level. This is expected to ensure the safety of both staff members as well as children. School Education Department submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra CM which requested that schools in low case areas to be opened immediately. To be noted that the state government earlier directed schools to shift to online education to ensure the safety of children.