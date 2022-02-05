Maharashtra SCERT To Offer Question Banks, Counselling Sessions For Class 10 & 12 Students

The education board of Maharashtra has released an important notification for students, informing them about the class 10 and 12 board examinations. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the State Council of Educational Research and Training will be providing subject-wise question banks and counselling sessions to class 10 and 12 students.

"To help our students face the upcoming board exams confidently, tide over any exam-related anxiety and cultivate a winning mindset, over 409 trained and certified counsellors will be available for 10th–12th state board students," Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.

"The counsellors will help students with regulating exam stress and provide useful tips on preparation and time management. We urge students to contact the counsellors listed above for any help they may need. Best of luck for the upcoming exams," the Maharashtra Education Minister further said.

A day ago, Gaikwad announced that the State Council of Educational Research and Training will be providing subject-wise question banks to students in classes 10 and 12.

Maharashtra Class 10 & 12 board exams: Here's how to check question bank

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (maa.ac.in)

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the relevant link related to the question bank

Step 3: Automatically, you will be redirected to another page. Choose a subject

Step 4: On the screen, a pdf will be opened up. Download it and take a printout of it for future needs

