Maharashtra Schools, Colleges Closed In These Districts, IMD Issued Red, Orange Alerts

Schools and colleges in the Raigad and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra have been closed today, July 19 due to heavy rainfall. Yogesh Mhase, district collector of Raigad has ordered to shut schools and colleges today. Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of heavy rainfall.

Moreover, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Palghar and Raigad districts and an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri. IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in these districts for July 19. On Tuesday, July 18, Mumbai recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall with an average of 88.24 mm rainfall. IMD has also issued alerts for Palghar and Thane districts till July 20. Raigad will be on orange alert until July 21, 2023. Palghar district collector has also asked th e citizens to not venture out and stay indoors.

Savitri River, Amba River and Patalganga River in Raigad district crossed the danger mark. Kundalika River is also on the verge of crossing the danger mark: Raigad District Administration

Heavy rainfall in other states too

In view of heavy rainfall, all Govt/Private schools in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for students today. Moreover, IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall warning in several districts of Telangana on July 20 and 21.