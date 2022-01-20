Maharashtra Schools For Classes 1-12 To Reopen From Jan 24, Check Official Statement Here

Maharashtra schools reopening: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the schools for classes 1-12th will be reopened from Monday, January 24, 2022. It has been announced that the schools are being reopened only on the condition that COVID guidelines will be followed. Students, teachers as well as staff members will have to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. The decision comes after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to the proposal which was prepared by the State Education Department.

"From 24 (January) we will reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister

Schools were closed till Feb 15

Considering the rise in COVID cases, state government had closed the schools and other educational institutions till February 15, 2022. However offline classes were continued for class 10th and 12th students. With the new order, all the government, as well as private schools, will be reopened from Monday, January 24, 2022. After the school closure, few education experts and parents took to social media to demand reopening of schools. They are demanding schools to reopen and function with adequate COVID restrictions. One of the major reasons is that online education is still not accessible by many.

“After this demand, it was decided that the local administration in the city where the number of patients is less, should review and re-open the school, a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Chief Minister Uday Thackeray,” informed State Minister of Education, Varsha Gaikwad.

School Education Department prepared a proposal

State Education Minister has demanded that vaccination for the 15 to 18 age group should be done at the school level. SOP’s have also been prepared for ensuring the complete vaccination of teachers and teaching staff in schools. This will ensure the safety of both staff members as well as children. School Education Department submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra CM. The proposal requested for schools in low case areas to be opened immediately. To be noted that the state government directed schools to shift to online education to ensure the safety of children. However, the children in poor and rural areas may miss out on proper education due to inaccessibility. In some places in rural areas, even internet connection is not available properly.