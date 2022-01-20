Maharashtra Schools May Be Opened In Areas With Less COVID Cases, Check Details Here

Maharashtra schools except for class 10th and 12th and educational institutions of Maharashtra are closed till February 15 due to COVID situation. Considering the increase in number of cases, this decision was taken and announced. It is being said that now the Maharashtra government is considering reopening of schools in areas with less COVID cases. The cabinet is likely to make a decision on this on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

After the school closure, few education experts and parents took to social media to demand reopening of schools. They are demanding schools to reopen and function with adequate COVID restrictions. One of the major reasons is that online education is still not accessible by many.

State Edu Minister Varsha Gaikwad on school reopening

“After this demand, it was decided that the local administration in the city where the number of patients is less, should review and re-open the school, a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Chief Minister Uday Thackeray,” informed State Minister of Education, Varsha Gaikwad.

School Education Department prepares a proposal

State Education Minister has demanded that vaccination for the 15 to 18 age group should be done at the school level. SOP’s have also been prepared for ensuring the complete vaccination of teachers and teaching staff in schools. This will ensure the safety of both staff members as well as children.

“There are 2 lakh 67 thousand 659 active patients of Corona in Maharashtra. The situation is under control. As a result, the state is considering reopening schools. This will be discussed in the cabinet meeting and a decision will be taken after reviewing the situation,” said Minister of State Bachchu Kadu on January 19, 2022.

The proposal made by the School Education Department requests for schools in low case areas to be opened immediately. To be noted that the state government directed schools to shift to online education to ensure the safety of children. However, the children in poor and rural areas may miss out on proper education due to inaccessibility. In some places in rural areas, even internet connection is not available properly.