The Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that his government will look into school reopening demand only after 10 to 15 days as there is a low incidence of coronavirus infection in children and due to the closure of schools students are suffering education loss.

Tope said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final decision regarding the resumption of schools. In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government announced the closure of schools and all educational institutes till February 15, 2022.

Maharashtra schools reopening decision to be considered after 10-15 days: Health Minister Tope

While speaking to media Tope said, "Demands are rising from certain quarters for the reopening of schools as children are suffering education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low rate of infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard"

The Health Minister also expressed concern over the rapidly increasing cases of COVID and urged the public to follow COVID restrictions to remain safe. He highlighted that hospitalisation rates are comparatively lower than in previous waves. On completing one year of the COVID vaccination program, the state health minister said that only 10-15 per cent of the population in Maharashtra has not received the COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, other neighboring states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Chattisgarh have also imposed COVID related instructions and closed all schools and educational institutions.

COVID situation Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday reported a total of 42,462 cases of COVID-19, which is fewer than the cases reported on Friday. The state reported a total of 23 deaths due to COVID-19 and the overall caseload stands at 71,70483 and the death toll at 141,779 as of Saturday.

Image: PTI