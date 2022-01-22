Maharashtra Schools To Reopen From Jan 24, Check SOP & Preparedness Amid COVID Fears

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on January 20 announced that the schools for classes 1-12th will be reopened from Monday, January 24, 2022. The state government had decided and announced that schools are being reopened only on the condition that COVID guidelines will be followed. Students, teachers as well as staff members will have to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitisers whenever required. The decision comes after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to the proposal which was prepared by the State Education Department.

"From 24 (January) we will reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister

State govt to ensure safe resumption of schools

Ahead of schools reopening, Maharashtra Education Minister is reviewing the preparedness of schools and also the COVID-19 guidelines that they will follow. Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Jan 21 tweeted, "Reviewed preparedness for school reopening with district education officials, municipal and health authorities in the state. Most districts have shown readiness to start schools from Monday."

Minister further said, "District education officials are in constant touch with Collectors and CEOs of respective areas to ensure safe resumption of schools. Directed district administration to take decisions regarding reopening based on local conditions. Have directed that a special cell be formed to coordinate with district administration to provide daily data regarding reopening, vaccination status of students and health data. Have also asked district education officials to visit at least 3 schools per day to survey reopening." Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad further tweeted, "Safe resumption of schools is our priority. We appeal to all stakeholders to come together to ensure continued education in a safe manner."

Safe resumption of schools is our priority. We appeal to all stakeholders to come together to ensure continued education in a safe manner. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2022

It was heartening to know that vaccination for 15-18 year old students is going on at a brisk pace. I appeal to parents to get their children vaccinated to ensure safe schooling. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2022

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: HSC, SSC Practical Exam Dates Out

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the practical exam dates for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022. Following the local media reports, the 10th, 12th practical exams will begin on February 14, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on March 14, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – mahahsscboard.in. It must be noted that both Maharashtra SSC and HSC Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode. The offline medium will be followed or both practical as well as theory exams. The class 10 exams will be conducted from February 25 to March 14, 2022, and class 12 exams will be conducted between February 14 and March 3, 2022.