Maharashtra Schools To Reopen From June 15 After Summer Break: Edu Min Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the school's reopening date. According to an announcement made by Gaikwad, the school will reopen on June 15, 2022. Schools in Maharashtra will reopen after the summer break and students will have to follow all the necessary COVID-related precautions. Schools across Maharashtra were closed in the month of April and were scheduled to be open from June 13. Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad wrote, "It's school time again!! After the summer break, our schools are ready to welcome students back on the 15th of June in a safe, wholesome atmosphere. So students set your alarm clocks, pack your bags and get ready."

It's school time again!! After the summer break, our schools are ready to welcome students back from the 15th of June in a safe, wholesome atmosphere. So students, set your alarm clocks, pack your bags and get ready. #BacktoSchool #SchoolReopening @MahaDGIPR @scertmaha pic.twitter.com/puKP7bDMoS — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2022

In a series of tweets, Gaikwad spoke about the zero-tolerance policy that the state is going to adopt against school dropouts. "To uphold every child's right to education, we should strive for zero tolerance against school dropouts. As a step in this direction, we've asked local authorities to conduct detailed surveys to identify students who have dropped out & bring them back to school. # MissionZeroDropOut, "she tweeted.

"We are very glad to have your happy feet and smiling faces back on our campuses." I wish all the students the very best for this academic year, "added Gaikwad.

Schools to reopen in other states

Meanwhile, other states including New Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal among others are also gearing up to reopen schools and other educational institutions that were closed due to summer vacation. According to media reports, various cities across the country including, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Silchar, Tinsukia, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, and Bhopal will end the summer vacation from June 18, 2022. However, reports claim that due to the heatwave and rising temperature some states are likely to postpone the reopening of the schools.

(Image: PTI/ ANI/Representative)