Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 Likely To Be Delayed As Teachers Boycott Evaluation

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has started checking the answer sheets and is gearing up to announce the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022. As of now, the exact date for releasing the result has not been announced. However, as per the FYJC admissions schedule, it is expected to be out in the second week of May 2022.

Ahead of preparing the result, the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th evaluation processes have reportedly encountered some issues. Reports suggest that several Maharashtra Board teachers of unaided schools have boycotted the evaluation process. This has been done so that government fulfills its demand of providing 100% of the government grants. The boycott of the evaluation process by teachers comes at a point when the MSBSHSE had commenced the checking of answer sheets and wanted to declare the result on time.

Soon after these boycotts were reported, MSBSHSE issued a warning to schools. The state board said that if there is a delay in the evaluation process due to the negligence of teachers, the schools might lose their accreditation as a board exam centre in the near future.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC exam result: Overview

Due to this reported boycott, the results are expected to be delayed in one way or the other. Following the trend, Maharashtra Board Results are declared in second or third week of May. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the latest happening around Maharashtra 10th and 12th Results 2022 date. The pattern that the Maharashtra board follows while preparing results is that post the evaluation of answer scripts, they are submitted to the moderators. The result is then compiled and processed for all students, which is finally declared on the official websites.

Maharashtra open school result 2022 for class 5 & 8 released

Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, also known as MSBOS released the Maharashtra Open School Results 2022 on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. MBSOS results were released for classes 5 and 8. Maharashtra State Open School Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were conducted between December 30, 2021 and January 8, 2022. Students from Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, and all other MSBSHSE divisions can check their results now by following these steps.

MSBOS Results 2022: Here is how to check