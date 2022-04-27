Maharashtra Universities To Conduct Exams In Offline Mode From June 1: Uday Samant

It has been confirmed now that the Maharashtra Universities will be conducting exams in offline or pen paper mode. The matter came into limelight when students were constantly demanding for conducting exams in offline or hybrid mode. Denying all the demands, all state Universities are making preparations to conduct offline exams. Maharashtra Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant shared that all these offline summer exams will begin from June 1, 2022. He tweeted that the majority of university vice-chancellors are adamant about taking offline exams in the vice-chancellor's meeting.

Maharashtra government has made this announcement of offline exams after consulting with Vice-Chancellors of several universities of the state. A meeting was conducted where VCs unanimously decided that having offline exams was the best option and the same shall be implemented. The exams which will begin on June 1 is expected to be over by July 15, 2022. The schedule has not been released yet, however, local media reports that the all papers are expected to have a gap of 2 days.

कुलगुरूंच्या बैठकी मध्ये ऑफलाईन परीक्षा घेण्यासंदर्भात बहुसंख्य विद्यापीठ कुलगुरु ठाम आहेत.परीक्षा घेताना विध्यार्थ्यांना प्रश्न संच विद्यापीठ देणार आहे,दोन पेपर मध्ये 2 दिवसाचे अंतर असणार आहे,परीक्षा मे मध्ये न घेता 1जून ते 15जुलै पर्यंत होतील असे मा. कुलगुरूनी निश्चित केले आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 26, 2022

The Minister recently announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022, will be held in August 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Exam will be held after the NEET 2022 and JEE 2022 Exams end. On Twitter, Minister Samant said that the Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 will be conducted between August 1 and August 7, 2022. He tweeted, "Due to JEE and NEET exams, the CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon, "he tweeted."

JEE आणि NEET परीक्षांच्या मुळे CET परीक्षा ऑगस्ट पहिल्या आठवड्यात होईल.. तारखा लवकरच जाहीर करू. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022

COVID situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on April 25, reported 84 COVID-19 cases, out of which 56 were from Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), including 45 from the metropolis, followed by 23 from Pune, four from Nagpur, and one from Kolhapur. State health department data showed that, as on Monday, 13 districts, including Chandrapur, Wardha, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Latur, and Nadurbar have no active case, while other districts, barring Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, and Raigad, have active cases in single digits. It also showed the recovery rate in the state was 98.11%, the fatality rate stood at 1.87%, and positivity rate was 0.006%.