Maharashtra Village School Makes It To The Final Round Of New World's Best School Prize

London: A village school in Maharashtra that has created a cultural dynamic centred on close ties within the community was on Thursday unveiled as one of three finalists for the inaugural USD 250,000 world's best school prizes, launched in the uk to celebrate schools worldwide for their contribution to society's progress.

PCMC English Medium School, Bopkhel, in Pune, will now progress to the public advisory vote round of the prize in the Community Collaboration category, with the winner to be awarded during World Education Week next month.

The school, in a remote village in Pune district, is run as a public private partnership between NGO Akanksha Foundation and local government, with most of its students from low-income families.

PCMC English Medium School, Bopkhel also works with local doctors, grocers and religious leaders to help create programmes that help parents in financial need, said T4 Education the UK-headquartered digital media platform which founded the prize earlier this year.

The five World's Best School Prizes are designed across the categories of Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives and the finalists have been whittled down from thousands of entries by a worldwide Judging Academy of distinguished leaders.

Teachers everywhere will be inspired by the example of this outstanding Indian school, said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes.

The World's Best School Prizes surface the expertise of inspirational schools from every corner of the globe. It's time for governments everywhere to listen to their voices, he said.

All 50 shortlisted schools across the five Prizes will share their best practices during events at World Education Week in October and through School Transformation Toolkits

