Mangaluru Students Hang Veer Savarkar & 'Bharat Mata' Portraits In College; Removed Later

Amid the ongoing row over the hijab ban in a Mangaluru-based college, another controversy has now erupted in the city for hanging a picture of Veer Savarkar and 'Bharat Mata' inside a college classroom. The incident which took place in a college under the Mangalore University came to the notice of the college administration, who later removed the pictures and gave a warning to the students.

The video from the classroom recently went viral on social media where a student can be seen hanging a picture of Savarkar on the wall above the blackboard with a garland around it. Following this, some students reported it to the administration. Taking immediate action, the picture was removed as the students mounted it without taking any permission from the college.

Notably, the picture of 'Bharat Mata' which was also placed just beside Savarkar's picture by the students in the classroom, was also removed on the orders of the college principal.

Speaking about the same, Anasuya Rai, the college principal spoke to the media and said that the portrait was mounted without any permission. She further added that the concerned students were left with a warning after they apologised in writing for violating the discipline.

Later, a press release was issued by the Congress in reference to the matter through which Ismail B, general secretary of Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress emphasised the need to find out the people who are provoking college students to participate in such acts. He also demanded action against such people.

“Mahatma Gandhi is our role model. The Education Department might have issued a circular making it clear whose portraits can be mounted in educational institutions. The circular should be followed,” he added.

Hijab controversy

In the meantime, another controversy that continues to grip Mangalore University centres around the Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict. Earlier last week, 24 students of the Uppinagady Govt First Grade College protested against the Hijab ban and government order.

The female students reportedly also boycotted their classes and protested against the college. Later, the college committee decided to suspend those students for not following the guidelines, following which seven more students were suspended for the same.

However, the suspension of six girls has now been revoked by the college.

