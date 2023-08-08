Manipur Schools To Resume Normal Classes For Classes 9 To 12 From August 10

After a break of two months due to the ongoing clashes and violence in Manipur, the schools in the the state will resume normal classes on August 10, 2023 onwards. The Manipur schools will reopen only for students of classes 9 to 12.

“All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education, Schools Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly,” Director L Nandakumar Singh of Directorate of Education (Schools) said in an order on Monday.

1229 schools in Manipur to reopen on August 10

There are a total of 1229 schools in Manipur having Class 9 to 12 run by different managements. The order for resumption of schools will not be applicable to 28 schools which are currently involved in relief measures etc, the order said.

“Separate order for resumption of these schools will be issued later. Adequate compulsory measures will be taken up for the students of these schools so as to prevent any learning loss,” the notice further reads.

Moreover, the state government has collected the number of students who were displaced due to the recent disturbances in the state. A total of 4747 school children from pre-primary to class XII are presently staying in the relief camps.

All schools in Manipur were shut from May 4, 2023 onwards after the announcement of summer vacation from May 4 to May 30, 2023. Subsequent orders were issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur. The summer vacation of all schools was last extended till June 19, 2023.

Earlier the Directorate of Education (Schools) had decided to resume the normal classes for all the schools in the state from June 21. However, it was postponed till July 1, 2023 and finally the normal classes for Class 1 to 8 was resumed in the state from July 5, 2023. However, a low attendance was recorded.