Manish Sisodia To Visit Gujarat Schools ‘to Inspect BJP’s Work In Past 27 Years’

Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday said he will be visiting Gujarat on April 11 to "inspect" the government schools there and find out what work has been done by the BJP government in the past 27 years.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia criticized Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, who recently stated that people who are unhappy with the state’s education system should move to other states or countries to avail better education.

"In a way, the minister is agreeing that they have not done any work in this sector nor do they intend to do any. Vaghani's statement shows the arrogance of being in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years. I replied to his statement on Twitter saying that it's a shameful thing to say. After that lakhs of Twitter users especially those from Gujarat created an uproar saying that Vaghani himself has no idea about the education system of the state,” said Sisodia.

He hoped that the Gujarat government had done "some good work" to improve the quality of education in the state. "I want to see what work they have done in the education (sector) in 27 years. I will go to Gujarat to see schools in the state next Monday. I am completely hopeful they must have done some work," Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, told the reporters.

"If they have not done anything, the people of Gujarat have already made up their mind to give their mandate to the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (in the upcoming assembly elections). He will do it (improve quality of education)," he added.

Gujarat Education Minister sparks row

Vaghani had on Wednesday said those who do not like the school education in Gujarat should collect their children's certificates and go to whichever state or country they like, instead of criticizing the state where they have lived and grown up.

In an apparent attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its criticism of the quality of government schools in the state, Vaghani also said the people who lived and grew up in Gujarat now find other states better in terms of school education.

Facing flak for his remarks, the BJP leader, however, said on Thursday that he has respect for the state and its people, and asserted his comments were targeted at those who want to spread "anarchy and disorder".

