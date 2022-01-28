Marks Of 7,800 TET Candidates Manipulated, Changed In Exchange Of Money: Pune Police

Investigation into the alleged malpractices in the results of the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET)-2020 in Maharashtra has revealed that the marks of as many as 7,800 candidates were allegedly manipulated and changed in exchange of money, a top police official said on Friday. A report has been prepared in this connection and it will be submitted to the state government, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

"During the investigation of the alleged scam, the names of 7,800 candidates came to light, whose marks were manipulated. We have prepared a list of all these people and it will be given to the state government," he said.

"The marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered with in exchange of money," he said.

Tukaram Supe, Commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) was among those arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of the TET-2020 results. Police have also arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department. Gupta said more people are expected to be arrested in the case.

Police inspector Kumar Ghadge of Cyber police station said that so far 12 people, including Supe, Sawrikar and Deshmukh, have been arrested in the case and over Rs 4 crore in cash, gold ornaments and other documents related to the fixed deposits have been recovered in the case.