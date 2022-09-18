A massive protest broke out at the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali on Saturday night after a girl allegedly leaked private videos of 60 hostel mates online. Notably, this was a claim made by the students in the hostel and has not been confirmed police yet.

Police reached the spot and arrested the accused girl student who allegedly recorded private videos of hostel girls and sent them to a boy in Shimla. The boy is said to have circulated the videos on social media.

A case has been registered against the accused girl under Sections 354 c of IPC and IT act at the Gharuan police post and an investigation has been launched into the matter. Police said the accused is a first-year MBA student.

It was reported that some of the affected girls whose videos were leaked online, attempted suicide at the university campus. Videos of hostel girls being rushed to the hospital in the unconscious state also surfaced online. However, Mohali SSP clarified that the girls had only collapsed and no suicide attempts were made, as per their medical reports.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumour," said SSP Mohali Vivek Soni on the Chandigarh University row.

Punjab Education Minister, Delhi CM Kejriwal appeal for calm

Hundreds of students took to the street on Saturday night demanding justice for the victims. Following the chaos on the campus, Education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the protesting students to remain calm. "It’s a very sensitive matter and relates to dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also a test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.



It's a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took cognisance of the matter and demanded harshest punishment to the culprits. He expressed solidarity with the protesting students and appealed them to excercise patience.

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati visited the university on Sunday morning to take stock of situation. "This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," she told reported on the leaked videos.