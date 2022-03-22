MBBS Students In J&K's Baramulla Enter New Chapter Of Life With Induction Ceremony

In yet another proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, a new batch of MBBS students joined the Government Medical College, Baramulla, on Tuesday. The ceremony started with the National Anthem, with all the people present on the occasion showing love and respect to the country.

This is the third batch of 1st-year MBBS students who administered the oath and pledged to work as doctors to serve the community with humanity and dedication. The medical college was inaugurated by then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik who termed the commencement of the medical college as a milestone towards healthcare infrastructure of Baramulla district. The Governor had noted every effort made by his administration to build an inclusive and robust healthcare delivery system at all levels of healthcare.

J&K MBBS students start 'a new chapter in their lives'

On this occasion, the white coat and orientation programme for the new students of MBBS was conducted successfully by the college authorities headed by principal Dr Ruby Reshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr (Prof.) Altaf Hussain Shera, chairman of CASS UNION, welcomed the new students and said, "In 2019, this institution started its first batch, however, was not able to fulfil commitments due to reasons beyond our control. This year we are hopeful will be better and will achieve our target also."

The professor, while welcoming the new batch of MBBS students, said that all of them are starting a new chapter of their lives and today is its first day. The professor addressed to all students on the true meaning of the white coat, about responsibility, and above all – about love.

GMC Principal Dr Ruby Reshi stressed on imbibing punctuality, discipline, and dedication. She also briefed the new batch about the future courses and ways to emerge successful in their chosen noble profession. The head of GMC Baramulla further highlighted the true essence of medical professionalism and what it means to be a great doctor. The moment was truly emotional for an all-new batch of MBBS students who now officially embark on their long journey, which is challenging but also full of joy.