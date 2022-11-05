Medical Education Will Also Be Done In Hindi From Next Year In Uttarakhand: Minister

Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) Medical courses will be taught in English as well as Hindi in Uttarakhand from the next academic session, State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said Friday.

Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country to do so after Madhya Pradesh.

For this, the State Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee under the chairmanship of Dr CMS Rawat, Principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister said.

According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of a new syllabus for the colleges of Uttarakhand after studying the Hindi syllabus of MBBS implemented in Madhya Pradesh government colleges.

After getting the draft and completing all other formalities, the MBBS course in Hindi will be started in government medical colleges from the next session, the minister said.

He said this decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Centre to Hindi.

On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. PTI DPT RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)