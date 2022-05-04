Medical Oath Row: AIADMK's Panneerselvam Demands To Reinstate Dean Of Madurai MBBS College

In a major development over the medical oath row, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has demanded to reinstate A Ranthinavel, who was removed from his Dean's post because first-year MBBS students at Government Madurai Medical College were made to recite the modified "Maharshi Charak Shapath" instead of the conventional Hippocratic oath during their induction ceremony. As per media reports, this oath was made a part of the new MBBS curriculum. Reports claim that after these FYMBBS students received their white coats, much to everyone's surprise, the Charak Shapath followed.

At the event, Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and Revenue Minister P Moorthy were present. Thiagarajan claimed that he was shocked when the students recited the Charak Shapath. Later, taking strong objection to the change, the Tamil Nadu government removed the Dean of the Medical College and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

AIADMK's Panneerselvam demands to reinstate the dean of Madurai Medical College

Meanwhile, in a statement, Panneerselvam said that the state government has not provided any clear guidelines on how to conduct the white coat ceremony. He further stated that the students of Madurai College were not given permission to take the Maharshi Charak Shapath instead of the traditional Hippocratic Oath. He further mentioned that the state government did not take any action against any official of medical colleges when the new oath was administered in other colleges.

Ever since Madurai Medical College introduced Charak Shapath, it has sparked a controversy. Many people have condemned this decision, arguing that the Charak Shapath is outdated and contains some alleged regressive lines. While many have lauded the move, they say the traditional oath has been replaced. Recalling the statement of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the AIADMK leader said the NMC had recommended that Maharshi Charak Shapath should replace the Hippocratic Oath in a new curriculum for medical courses. He further said, in Parliament, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya clarified that Charak Shapath would be optional and would not be forced upon medical students.

