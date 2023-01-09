Meet The Odisha Man Who Works As Railway Porter By Night & Teaches Village Kids During Day

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ch Nageshu Patro of Odisha's Ganjam district lost his livelihood, but undeterred by his problems, Patro who is a postgraduate started teaching the underprivileged kids of his area during the lockdown and his initiative became the reason for his well being.

Patro continued teaching, and now he has opened a coaching centre for these kids and even hired teachers to teach them. What is even more heart-melting is the fact that Patro works as a guest lecturer at a private college during the day and works as a porter at night. Patro's coaching centre has kids from Class 8 to 12 and his coaching center provides free education to them. He also works as a coolie at the city railway station to pay the teachers who teach at his coaching centre.

Odisha: Meet a railway porter who teaches during the day and works at night

Odisha | A railway porter by night, Berhampur's Ch Nageshu Patro becomes a teacher for young and poor children during the day. The 31-year-old also teaches at a private college as a guest lecturer.

Ever since Patro's news went viral on social media, users have poured in praises for him. According to media reports, Patro belongs from a very humble background, and his parents could not afford to pay for his education, which made him take the initiative of teaching underprivileged children. His tale has now become a source of inspiration for those who want to work and achieve their goals and are interested in contributing to the development of rural India.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Please help him with teaching aid so that he can help with his ongoing effort." Another person's comment read, "Inspiring story." A third person's said, "Salute to this good samaritan who proves that where there’s a will, there’s a way."

