Meet The Odisha Man Who Works As Railway Porter By Night & Teaches Village Kids During Day

Patro who is a postgraduate started teaching the underprivileged kids of his area during the lockdown and his initiative became the reason for his well-being.

Amrit Burman
Odisha

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ch Nageshu Patro of Odisha's Ganjam district lost his livelihood, but undeterred by his problems, Patro who is a postgraduate started teaching the underprivileged kids of his area during the lockdown and his initiative became the reason for his well being. 

Patro continued teaching, and now he has opened a coaching centre for these kids and even hired teachers to teach them. What is even more heart-melting is the fact that Patro works as a guest lecturer at a private college during the day and works as a porter at night. Patro's coaching centre has kids from Class 8 to 12 and his coaching center provides free education to them. He also works as a coolie at the city railway station to pay the teachers who teach at his coaching centre.

Odisha: Meet a railway porter who teaches during the day and works at night

Ever since Patro's news went viral on social media, users have poured in praises for him. According to media reports, Patro belongs from a very humble background, and his parents could not afford to pay for his education, which made him take the initiative of teaching underprivileged children. His tale has now become a source of inspiration for those who want to work and achieve their goals and are interested in contributing to the development of rural India.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Please help him with teaching aid so that he can help with his ongoing effort." Another person's comment read, "Inspiring story." A third person's said, "Salute to this good samaritan who proves that where there’s a will, there’s a way."

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI

