Mental Health Of Your Child: Behavioural Changes To Look For And What To Do| Expert Guide

Every mental health issue affects our mood, thoughts, body and behaviour differently depending on the kind and severity of the issue as well as the age group. Some behavioural changes are normal and a necessary part of growing up. For example, temper tantrums in toddlers are very common and normal, as they are learning to assert themselves and test boundaries at that age. In adolescents as well, some amount of verbal aggression especially in boys, sleeping more than usual, and spending more time with friends than family, can be attributed to the normal puberty changes.

"There are many behaviours that may indicate an underlying or emerging mental health issue. With younger children especially, one of the first signs of a mental health issue that the parents notice is observable behaviour. For example, the child may suddenly become very withdrawn, moody, not engage in play, or may become defiant, argue a lot, have excessive temper tantrums or engage in behaviour that is inappropriate for their age," says Ritika Bhutani, Lead Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, A mental health & Emotional Wellness Startup.

Behavioural Changes to Look for in your child

In a condition like ADHD, one can observe difficulties in sitting still, switching from one task to another without finishing, fidgetiness and so on. Some of these behaviours can be present since early childhood. Similarly, for adults, an onset of a mental health issue can bring on significant behavioural changes from withdrawn behaviour, absenteeism from work, a decline in personal care, and increased consumption of alcohol, to agitation, changes in sleeping and/or eating habits, aggression or anger outbursts, excessive complaints of physical ailments, self-harm and even suicidal attempts. One or two of these symptoms alone can’t predict a mental illness but may indicate a need for further evaluation.

What to do if you find your child's mental health is not OK

If a person is experiencing several difficulties at once and the symptoms are causing serious problems in the ability to study, work or relate to others, he/she should be seen by a physician or mental health professional at the earliest. It is also important for the family members to reach out to trained professionals if they notice any sudden behavioural changes in a child or adult, or if there is a chronic issue which seems to be worsening. Early detection and treatment can help the person get back to his/her previous functioning faster. It can also help the family to understand and view the behavioural symptoms as a part of the mental health issue, rather than intentional acts, which can foster empathy as well as faster recovery for the person," said Ritika Bhutani, Lead Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, a platform offers self-diagnosis through tech tools and then provides the necessary treatment to the patient.