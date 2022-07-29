MHT CET Admit Card 2022 For PCB Group Released, Know More Details

MHT CET Admit Cards 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET 2022 admit cards for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. The admit cards have been uploaded to the official websites and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. All the students who will be appearing for the exams should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. They should also carry valid ID proof to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

MHT CET hall tickets 2022: List of official websites

cetcell.mahacet.org mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

The entrance exam for the PCB group is scheduled to be conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022. For PCM group, the exam will take place from August 5 to 11, 2022. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check the exam centre details and exam day guidelines. In order to download hall ticket, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.

MHT CET PCB admit card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: To download the admit cards, students should go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'MHT CET 2022 (PCB group)' tab

Step 3: Then they will have to click on 'View Admit Card' link

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 5: Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

MHT CET PCB admit cards: Details mentioned on call letters