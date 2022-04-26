Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Satellite Centre Of IIM Shillong

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated a satellite centre of IIM Shillong at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative will help build the capacity of administrative officers of the state, especially in management skills and necessary policy interventions, an official release said. Chief Minister Pema Khandu was present at the programme.

The satellite centre is a result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis, IIM Shillong.

Speaking from New Delhi, Pradhan congratulated IIM Shillong and the Arunachal Pradesh government and termed the occasion 'historic'. It is not a simple inaugural ceremony but a big step towards professionalism in governance and public delivery, the statement said.

"With the expertise of a reputed institution like IIM Shillong, capacity building of administrative officers will pave the way in successful governance, which is the objective of the government," he said.

Pradhan stated that the centre, in the long run, will become a hub of learning and gaining skills that will eventually turn job seekers into job givers. He assured officials of visiting Arunachal Pradesh soon so that he can sit with Khandu and chalk out a definite roadmap for an 'Arunachal Pradesh of the 21st century'. Khandu, in his address, expressed optimism that IIM Shillong will provide critical managerial interventions to help the state government in implementing its flagship projects as policymakers and administrators will be trained to improve efficiency and leadership skills.

“Through this collaboration, we also expect training and entrepreneurship development programme to promote startup ecosystem in the state. As a think tank to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, I am sure that IIM Shillong will provide quality inputs for a more inclusive sustainable development in the state," he said.

Khandu said the centre will now function from a temporary set-up in Tawang but a permanent campus and building will come up soon. Both the MLAs of the district have been asked to collaborate with the local administration to provide the centre with a permanent campus. The chief minister also suggested that in the future, the centre can also provide capacity building and training to officers of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces and central government agencies to enhance their skills in working in Arunachal Pradesh.

This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between IIM Shillong and any state government in the northeast. This holistic approach to development will inspire other states to tap into the expert advice offered by IIM Shillong, which will collaborate with Arunachal Pradesh officials in developing policies and a roadmap for handloom, horticulture, tourism, logistics and BPO sectors. The first training for deputy commissioners for five days began on Monday, the release added.