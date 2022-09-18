In a fresh twist to the Chandigarh University MMS leak row, the Mohali police on Sunday said that it was unclear if private videos of 60 girls were recorded and circulated online by a hostel mate. According to Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, the electronic devices and mobile phones of the accused have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination.

Speaking on the incident that triggered massive protests on the University campus last night, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, "Reports that 60 videos of hostel girls were recorded and shared with a boy in Shimla are false. We have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination."

On Saturday, a massive protest erupted at the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali, with students claiming that a girl allegedly recorded and leaked videos of hostel mates to a boy in Shimla. As chaos engulfed the campus, police reached the spot and arrested the accused girl student.

However, after a preliminary investigation, the police provided an entirely different version of the events. Speaking to Republic, SP Navneet Singh said that the girl had recorded her own videos and sent them to her friend in Shimla. "Videos of no other girls were found on the student's phone. These are just rumours," he said.

The same was reiterated by DSP RK Soni, who said, "There is no proof that videos of girls were recorded. No cameras were found in the washroom either. The cyber forensic department is investigating the allegations that videos were captured on the phone. No concrete evidence has been found yet."

'No suicide attempts by students': Police

The police also clarified that none of the students attempted suicide in the wake of the 'video leak' incident and certainly none of them died. "There was an intense protest last night. A large crowd had gathered on the campus due to which 1-2 students collapsed. They were taken to the nearby hospital. Reports that some students attempted suicide is false," SSP Soni said.

The Mohali Police have constituted and dispatched teams to different locations in Himachal Pradesh to nab the boy who allegedly directed the girl to send him private videos of hostel mates.

Earlier in the day, a case was registered against the accused girl under Sections 354 c of IPC and IT act at the Gharuan police station. Police said the accused is a first-year MBA student.