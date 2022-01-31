MP: 4 Indore schools sealed for not administering vaccine doses to 547 students

Indore, Jan 31 (PTI) Four private schools in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh were sealed on Monday till further orders for not administering a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 547 eligible students studying there, an official said.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said special camps have been organised to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age segment in all private and government schools here.

Indore happens to be the worst coronavirus-hit district of MP with a caseload of 1,98,833, including 1,427 deaths. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)