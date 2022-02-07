MP College First To Start Community Engagement Internship On Cleanliness Under New NEP

Jabalpur, Feb 7 (PTI) In a first in Madhya Pradesh, 60 students of the Government Mahakoshal Arts and Commerce College in Jabalpur have started an internship on community engagement under the new National Education Policy (NEP), a professor said on Monday.

The internship is of 50 marks, which is mandatory for community engagement under new NEP curriculum, the College's Swami Vivekananda Career and Guidance Centre regional coordinator Professor Arun Shukla told PTI.

“In a first in MP, the first batch of 60 students out of 650 enrolled in the First Year of Arts, Commerce and Business Administration are undergoing an internship on cleanliness at Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC). The community engagement will enable students to understand ground realities like education, health, agriculture, livelihood of labourers etc during field study," Dr Shukla said.

"The college decided that the students should take an internship on cleanliness, a health issue to promote. Students are being given basic communication training on how to interact with residents, and have been handed a proforma to gather details about cleanliness in the municipal wards," JMC Assistant Nodal Officer Shailja Sullere told PTI.

She said students have been provided mobile phone numbers of the municipal ward supervisors and health inspectors, and have been asked to click and send photographs of garbage to civic officials so that it can be cleared.

The students have also been given ID cards and bus passes to help them with the internship, and they will have to submit a report on the status of cleanliness, mentioning what action they took on spotting garbage, she said. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM BNM

Image: Shutterstock

