Last Updated:

MP: Pharma Student Commits Suicide By Electrocution In Bhopal

Verma was a first year B. Pharm student and hailed from neighbouring Sehore district, he said. The police received information around 7 pm on Saturday that Verma's room was locked from inside. The police team then broke down the door and found his body, the official said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
suicide

Image: PTI


A 20-year-old student of pharmacy in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city committed suicide by electrocuting himself after wrapping naked wires on his hands, police said on Monday. Kuldeep Verma electrocuted himself in his rented accommodation in Neelbad area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, an official said.

Verma was a first year B. Pharm student and hailed from neighbouring Sehore district, he said. The police received information around 7 pm on Saturday that Verma's room was locked from inside. The police team then broke down the door and found his body, the official said.

The man was found lying on the floor with naked wires around his hands, he said. The initial probe revealed that the man had wrapped the wires around his hands and switched on the power supply, the official said. No suicide note was found in the room. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind extreme step, he added. 

READ | SAIL Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass can apply for 146 Technician posts; check details
READ | FCI Recruitment: Vacancy open for 113 Manager posts; Check eligibility, steps to apply
READ | TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 181 posts; Here's how to apply
READ | SSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for SI in Delhi Police & CAPF exam 2022 ends soon
READ | AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open 156 posts; know eligibility & application steps here

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT