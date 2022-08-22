MP Rains: Schools Of Narmadapuram District Closed Due To Incessant Rains

MP Rains: District's Collector & District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh has announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district due to incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

IMD in its bulletin mentioned, “Depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 79.7°E, about 70 km north-northeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). To move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours."

As mentioned above, District Collector and Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district on August 22, 2022. District Education Officer on August 21 informed that the Bhopal administration had also decided to keep all schools closed for a day in the wake of heavy rainfall. This was decided after intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state.

IMD has also predicted rain showers for the next three days in Bhopal. “The fresh spell of rain, which started on Friday evening, is likely to continue until Tuesday. “A deep depression was active over south Jharkhand and adjoining Chhattisgarh, and it is likely to move west northwestwards in the next 24 hours. It will enter the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh after weakening into a depression," senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh of the IMD's Bhopal center said.

Check IMD statement on red alert

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan and North Gujarat region on August 22," IMD said.