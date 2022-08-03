MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 228 Posts, Here's How To Apply

MPSC Group C recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission is inviting online applications for the Maharashtra Group-C 2022 posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. If eligible, candidates can apply for the posts by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates should know that the last date to apply for the vacancies is August 22, 2022. The last date to pay the application fee is August 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category will be filled.

MPSC Group C recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

The Group C preliminary exam will be conducted on November 5, 2022

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Check age limit and selection process here

To be eligible to apply, the minimum required age to apply is 18 years. The upper age limit to apply is 38 years. However, upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories. Selection Process: Candidates will be selected after 2 exams- preliminary and mains and documents verification afterwards. The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and the main exam will be of 200 marks.

Documents required to apply

Aadhar card

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy-layer certificate (if applicable)

Cast /EWS certificate (if applicable)

Sports Verification certificate, Ex-Serviceman Discharge Certificate, Disability Certificate, Orphan Certificate, etc.(if applicable)

