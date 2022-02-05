MSDE, IGNOU Inaugurate 33 Extension Centres To Link Vocational & Higher Education

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) inaugurated 33 Extension Centres for students. Through these extension centres, IGNOU and MSDE aim at strengthening the vocational and technical training framework in the skill development ecosystem. The training course will help the aspirations of the country’s youth who are undertaking skill and trade-based programs. The programmes are being offered through the network of 2,140 Logistics Skill Councils (LSC). It is believed that new opportunities will be available for candidates who are looking forward to upgrading their knowledge and skills by joining IGNOU.

MSDE, IGNOU inaugurate 33 Extension Centres

Rajesh Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "India’s young demographic dividend is its biggest asset, and there is an urgent need to provide the youth of the country with meaningful pathways to receive quality high education as well as skills and vocational training." I am confident that this initiative will provide greater social and economic mobility for our youth. My appeal to all the officials of the ministry and NSTI is that they should encourage the youth to acquire skill and trade-based knowledge from various NSTI, ITIs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Kendras, and Jan Shikshan Sansthans to enrol in various undergraduate programmes of IGNOU. This will immensely help them in advancing their skills and becoming the pillars of self-reliant India. "

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor professor at IGNOU, Nageshwar Rao, highlighted the importance of skill training and elaborated on the programmes. According to the agreement, a project steering committee will be established with representatives from both MSDE and IGNOU to monitor and review the progress of the course. Over 100 Undergraduate and Post-Graduate courses and more than 150 need-based Certificate and Diploma programmes are currently available at IGNOU.

(Image: Shutterstock / Representative)