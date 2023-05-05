'Multidisciplinary Education Is Key Solution To Employability': Ashoka University Founders

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the rate of unemployment in India is currently at 7.45%. In urban India, it stands at 7.93%, while in rural India, it is 7.44%. The situation is worse for those who have completed higher education, as they face a higher unemployment rate than those who have lower levels of education.

One of the reasons for this paradox is the mismatch between the skills and knowledge that the education system provides and the demands and expectations of the employers and the society. “Many graduates lack the ability to think critically, creatively and collaboratively across disciplines and domains, which are essential for solving complex problems and adapting to changing scenarios,” highlights Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder.

Unemployment is a serious problem, and multidisciplinary education may be a key component of the solution. It alludes to a curriculum that encompasses various disciplines and perceptions in order to give a whole and well-rounded education. It can assist students in acquiring a multitude of skills and abilities that are applicable across different sectors, increasing their employability in a competitive job market.

Ashoka University is a leading research and teaching university which places primary focus on multidisciplinary approach with the interest of exposing students to varied perspectives in and out of the classroom. Ashoka University Founders, Pranav Gupta and Vineet Gupta highlight their goal of helping students become well-rounded individuals who can think critically about issues from multiple perspectives, communicate effectively, work in teams and innovate for impact and change. The premier university also provides students with global exposure through its partnerships with international universities and organizations.

Pranav Gupta believes that multidisciplinary education is the need of the hour for India. He states, “We need to create a generation of leaders who can navigate the complexities of the 21st century with ease and confidence. Multidisciplinary education enables students to develop a holistic understanding of the world and its challenges, while also equipping them with the skills and mindset to find innovative solutions.”

Multidisciplinary education is not just about learning different subjects. It also fosters curiosity, creativity and collaboration among students, which are essential for lifelong learning and growth. It prepares students for diverse career paths and opportunities, as they can apply their knowledge and skills across various domains and sectors. India is overhauling its educational structure thoroughly to stay updated with the effective education systems of other developed countries. The government has already initiated the first step through the introduction of CUET and NEP-2020, which emphasizes skill-based education and an interdisciplinary paradigm.

Ashoka University’s multidisciplinary approach has been recognized and appreciated by various stakeholders including students, parents, employers and policymakers. Its alumni, who have pursued higher studies in the world’s best institutions or careers in various fields including corporate, entrepreneurship, academia, journalism, social sector, public policy etc are placed in reputable organizations or have become successful entrepreneurs.

Ashoka University Founders hope that their vision of multidisciplinary education will inspire more institutions and individuals to adopt this model of learning and teaching. They believe that this holistic approach can transform India’s education system and society for the better. As Vineet Gupta says, “India has begun to work on a solution with proactive measures and is transitioning from outmoded to new educational practices. Unemployment is a major problem, and the old solution of providing technical or vocational education is no longer adequate.”

“Multidisciplinary education can help prepare students for a larger range of employment choices, providing them the skills they need to be successful in today's changing labor market. It is high time India adopts it in order to equip our children to face the challenges of tomorrow,” he concludes.