Mumbai Schools To Reopen Today, Check SOPs & Guidelines That Will Be Followed

Mumbai Schools are scheduled to reopen from Monday, January 23, 2022. Schools will reopen for all the classes. Reopening decision was announced by Maharashtra school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on January 20, 2022. Following this announcement, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC released Mumbai school reopening guidelines. Students are hereby informed that the attendance is not mandatory in offline classes. Therefore, students are free to continue with online classes if they want to. This decision was announced by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey a day ahead of reopening on Jan 23, 2022. He said that parents should only send their students to schools if they feel safe. It is not compulsory to send students for offline classes.

"From 24 (January) we will reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister

Maharashtra schools reopening: COVID guidelines to be followed

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government has decided to reopen schools after giving a complete thought and ensuring that children do not suffer in any way. The Minister said that all the COVID guidelines will be followed to curb the spread of infection. Students, teachers, and staff members will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing all the time. They will also have to use sanitizer whenever required.

As per a survey conducted by online community platform, around 62% parents were not feeling okay with sending their children to school. Parents and guardians expressed their dissent on social media platforms as well and said emphasised on a hybrid mode of classes. As mentioned above, they have been given freedom to make their own decision on sending their children to schools.

State government ensured safe resumption of schools

Ahead of schools reopening, Maharashtra Education Minister reviewed the preparedness of schools and also the COVID-19 guidelines that they will follow from Jan 24, 2022. Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Jan 21 tweeted, "Reviewed preparedness for school reopening with district education officials, municipal and health authorities in the state. Most districts have shown readiness to start schools from Monday."

Safe resumption of schools is our priority. We appeal to all stakeholders to come together to ensure continued education in a safe manner. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2022

Have directed that a special cell be formed to co-ordinate with district administration to provide daily data regarding reopening, vaccination status of students and health data. Have also asked district education officials to visit at least 3 schools per day to survey reopening. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2022

Minister further said, "District education officials are in constant touch with Collectors and CEOs of respective areas to ensure safe resumption of schools. Directed district administration to take decisions regarding reopening based on local conditions. Have directed that a special cell be formed to coordinate with district administration to provide daily data regarding reopening, vaccination status of students and health data. Have also asked district education officials to visit at least 3 schools per day to survey reopening." Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad further tweeted, "Safe resumption of schools is our priority. We appeal to all stakeholders to come together to ensure continued education in a safe manner."