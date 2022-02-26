Mumbai Schools To Resume Physical Classes From March 2; To Follow Pre-COVID Timings

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, February 25, announced that all schools will resume physical classes for students studying in pre-primary to Standard XII as per the pre-pandemic timetable from March 2.

After two years of school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools of all streams and mediums shall function full time and in full capacity from March 2.

"The BMC has also permitted full-time and full capacity offline classes for schools catering to special and physically challenged students," an official said.

As per the circular issued by the BMC, the temperature of each student must be checked before they enter the school premises, and schools should ensure 100% attendance of non-teaching staff, all of whom must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The circular further suggested that students can be allowed to take breaks for having food as per pre-COVID-19 time, while parental consent is needed for students suffering from comorbidities and chronic diseases, as certified by health officials.

Schools to reopen in Mumbai

Earlier, sometime before the BMC circular was issued, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted that a meeting was held to ensure that the schools resume classes from March onwards. "As before, schedule, attendance, extracurricular activities, the introduction of school buses were discussed. Considering the declining number of patients, it is our intention to undo the education by following the necessary rules," he said.

"The schools also will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students from age 15 and up, on campus, with @mybmc @mybmcedu and doctors, with the consent of parents, to ensure vaccination rates and protection for students eligible for the covid vaccine," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, on January 24, the BMC allowed resuming physical classes in schools with certain COVID-related restrictions.

In Maharashtra's Pune district, schools and colleges had reopened from February 1, while in other parts of the state, schools for pre-primary to Class 12 students reopened from January last week after a long break due to the COVID pandemic.

To date, Maharashtra has reported a total of 78.6 lakh COVID cases and 1.44 lakh deaths. The state has administered a total of 15,54,97,503 COVID vaccines under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Image: PTI