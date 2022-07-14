Mumbai University Releases 3rd Merit List At Mu.ac.in, Follow These Steps To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
MU Third cut-off list: As scheduled, Mumbai University has released the third merit list on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The merit list which has been released on the official website is for the academic session 2022-23. The 3rd merit list can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates are free to go to the Mumbai University official website, mu.ac.in.
The MU third merit list is now available for all the courses for the first-year admissions ranging from FYBA, FYBSc, and others. Candidates are advised to check the instructions for the procedure on the website. A list of important dates is also attached below.
All those candidates who have been shortlisted in the third merit list of Mumbai University will get their documents verified. They will have to complete the online verification and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking. To prepare a merit list, several factors including the number of applications, number of seats, category of candidates, and the performance of the students in Class 12 are considered. To be considered for admission, candidates will have to pay the application fee before the fee submission deadline.