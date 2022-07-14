Last Updated:

Mumbai University Releases 3rd Merit List At Mu.ac.in, Follow These Steps To Check

Mumbai University has released its third merit list for admission in academic session 2022-23. Steps to check merit list have been mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Mumbai

Image: PTI


MU Third cut-off list: As scheduled, Mumbai University has released the third merit list on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The merit list which has been released on the official website is for the academic session 2022-23. The 3rd merit list can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates are free to go to the Mumbai University official website, mu.ac.in. 

The MU third merit list is now available for all the courses for the first-year admissions ranging from FYBA, FYBSc, and others. Candidates are advised to check the instructions for the procedure on the website. A list of important dates is also attached below.

All those candidates who have been shortlisted in the third merit list of Mumbai University will get their documents verified. They will have to complete the online verification and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking. To prepare a merit list, several factors including the number of applications, number of seats, category of candidates, and the performance of the students in Class 12 are considered. To be considered for admission, candidates will have to pay the application fee before the fee submission deadline.

Mumbai Unversity merit list: Check important dates here

  • The 1st merit list of Mumbai University was released on June 29, 2022
  • Mumbai University 2nd merit list was released on July 7, 2022
  • The third MU merit list has been released on July 14, 2022

Mumbai University admissions 2022: Documents required 

  • Address proof
  • Attested photocopy of Class 12th leaving certificate
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Conduct certificate
  • Transfer certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Valid ID proof

MU third merit list: Here’s how to check merit list

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of MU, mu.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then click on UG admissions and then on merit lists
  • Step 3: The lists of colleges will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: The candidates can click and check the lists accordingly

Mumbai University admission process: Here’s how to secure a seat in MU colleges

  • Step 1: Fill up the Mumbai University application form and pay the required application fee
  • Step 2: Check the merit lists to determine your qualifying status
  • Step 3: Complete the document verification process
  • Step 4: Pay the admission fee to claim the seats before the deadline
READ | Mumbai University Admissions 2022: FYJC application process to start on May 17
READ | Mumbai University: Law exams postponed, fresh schedule to be released soon
READ | Mumbai University 1st merit list 2022 Updates: MU Admissions begin, check cutoff here
READ | Mumbai University admissions 2022: Registration for distance learning begins; link here
READ | Mumbai University 2nd merit list to be released today, here's how to take admission
COMMENT