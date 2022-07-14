Mumbai University Releases 3rd Merit List At Mu.ac.in, Follow These Steps To Check

MU Third cut-off list: As scheduled, Mumbai University has released the third merit list on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The merit list which has been released on the official website is for the academic session 2022-23. The 3rd merit list can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates are free to go to the Mumbai University official website, mu.ac.in.

The MU third merit list is now available for all the courses for the first-year admissions ranging from FYBA, FYBSc, and others. Candidates are advised to check the instructions for the procedure on the website. A list of important dates is also attached below.

All those candidates who have been shortlisted in the third merit list of Mumbai University will get their documents verified. They will have to complete the online verification and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking. To prepare a merit list, several factors including the number of applications, number of seats, category of candidates, and the performance of the students in Class 12 are considered. To be considered for admission, candidates will have to pay the application fee before the fee submission deadline.

Mumbai Unversity merit list: Check important dates here

The 1st merit list of Mumbai University was released on June 29, 2022

Mumbai University 2nd merit list was released on July 7, 2022

The third MU merit list has been released on July 14, 2022

Mumbai University admissions 2022: Documents required

Address proof

Attested photocopy of Class 12th leaving certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Conduct certificate

Transfer certificate

Caste certificate

Valid ID proof

MU third merit list: Here’s how to check merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website of MU, mu.ac.in

Step 2: Then click on UG admissions and then on merit lists

Step 3: The lists of colleges will appear on the screen

Step 4: The candidates can click and check the lists accordingly

Mumbai University admission process: Here’s how to secure a seat in MU colleges