Nagaland to get its first medical college, 60 years after becoming a state

Nagaland has got the approval to set up its first medical college since it got statehood in 1963, Health and Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak said on Wednesday.

The medical college will begin its journey with 100 MBBS students from the academic session 2023-24.

We received the approval for a 100 MBBS seat medical college from the National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (NMC, MARB) on Tuesday, Konyak told a press conference here.

The state government will send the acceptance letter within a week to enable the MARB to issue the Letter of Permission for the academic year 2023-24, he said.

It is a great and historic day for the people of the northeastern state, the minister said.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema told the press conference that the session will start by June-July this year.

Of the 100 seats, 85 would be for students of Nagaland while the remaining 15 will be reserved for aspirants from other states.