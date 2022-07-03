NATA 2022: Phase II Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Council of Architecture is all set to release the NATA 2022 Admit Card for the July exam on July 4, 2022. Students should be ready with credentials such as registration ID and password set at the time of NATA registration. Admit card will be uploaded on the official website of the entrance examination at nata.in.

NATA 2022: Check important dates for Phase 2 Exam

Admit cards will be released on July 4, 2022

NAT exam will be conducted on July 7, 2022

NATA Result for Phase 2 exam will be out on July 15, 2022

It be noted that the NATA Phase 2 Exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second session will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Students would be given a total of 3 hours to attempt the NATA exam in both sessions. Candidates must know that the NATA Phase 2 exam was initially scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022. Later it was postponed to July 7 by the Council of Architecture, COA. The Phase 1 exam for NATA was conducted on June 12, 2022 and the results for the same were published by June 20, 2022 on the official website.

NATA phase 2 admit card: Here's how to download

All candidates must urgently visit the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - nata.in

On the website’s homepage, candidates can head to the login section. Students can log in after entering all their necessary credentials.

Upon logging in, the candidates can then head to the NATA Admit Card 2022 link that will be available on the homepage.

They will be redirected to the NATA admit card window where their admit card will be displayed.

Finally, the candidate will be required to download the NATA admit card 2022. It is advised to take a printout of the same for future reference.

About NATA 2022

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held annually for candidates seeking admission to BArch courses. As per the official statement, “Candidate has to download the soft copy of the admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card."

Although the examination will be taken on an online platform, the candidate will be required to visit the exam centre along with their admit cards. They will also be required to carry one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card or driving licence. Now, for details regarding the exam, the first session of the NATA exam will be 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. The results will be declared by the council after the second NATA exam is conducted.