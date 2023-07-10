National Award To Teachers: Applications For Nominations Invited, Full Details Here

Quick links:
The Education Ministry of India has invited online applications from teachers for National Awards to Teachers 2023. This initiative is being taken to applaud the services of teachers towards enhancing the quality of education and enriching the lives of students. Teachers across the country can apply and register online for self-nomination on the official website -https://nat.aicte-india.org/ The last date to register for NAT 2022 is July 30.
The Award seeks to recognise and honour the unique and path breaking achievements of faculty members in teaching, research, institutional service, community outreach and novelty of work in the field of higher education. The selection process will be completed till August 15 and the award will be presented on September 5.
Each awardee shall be presented with a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
The award is open to all the faculty members of colleges/universities/higher educational institutions in India, satisfying the following conditions:
The selected awardees will be felicitated on 5th September (Teachers Day) to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. The awardees will be felicitated in a Grand Award Ceremony to be organised by the Award Management Committee on behalf of the Government of India.
