National Award To Teachers: Applications For Nominations Invited, Full Details Here

The Education Ministry of India has invited online applications from teachers for National Awards to Teachers 2023. This initiative is being taken to applaud the services of teachers towards enhancing the quality of education and enriching the lives of students. Teachers across the country can apply and register online for self-nomination on the official website -https://nat.aicte-india.org/ The last date to register for NAT 2022 is July 30.

The Award seeks to recognise and honour the unique and path breaking achievements of faculty members in teaching, research, institutional service, community outreach and novelty of work in the field of higher education. The selection process will be completed till August 15 and the award will be presented on September 5.

Categories

Category I: For school teachers: 50

Category II: For teachers of ITIs and Polytechnique institutions: 25

Category III: For teachers of higher educational institutions: 25

Award

Each awardee shall be presented with a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Eligibility Criteria

The award is open to all the faculty members of colleges/universities/higher educational institutions in India, satisfying the following conditions:

Should be a regular faculty member

Should have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the Undergraduate and/or Post-graduate level

Should not be above 55 years of age as on last date of receiving application for the awards.

Vice-Chancellor/ Director/Principal (regular or officiating) are NOT eligible to apply.

Who can nominate

Vice-Chancellor/Director/Principal of the same University/Institute/College,

A colleague or any other faculty member, including former faculty member/ Head/Dean of the same institution, o Self-nomination is NOT allowed.

The nomination shall be made in the prescribed format using an online portal, Rashtriya Puraskar Portal @www.awards.gov.in.

Award Jury are NOT eligible to make a nomination for this award.

Selection procedure for NTA-2023

Preliminary Search cum Screening Committee for initial shortlisting of candidates Committee of ‘Jury’ for final section of awardees from the shortlisted candidates

The selected awardees will be felicitated on 5th September (Teachers Day) to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. The awardees will be felicitated in a Grand Award Ceremony to be organised by the Award Management Committee on behalf of the Government of India.