National Awards To Teachers: Education Ministry Invites Applications; Last Date June 20

The Education Ministry of India is seeking applications from teachers for National Awards to Teachers 2022. This initiative is being taken to applaud the services of teachers towards enhancing the quality of education and enriching the lives of students. Teachers across the country can apply and register online for self-nomination on the official website - nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in. The last date to register for NAT 2022 is June 20.

"To applaud the meritorious services of teachers towards enhancing the quality of education and enriching the lives of students, the Govt. of India will award them # NationalAwardtoTeachers on # TeachersDay," the Ministry of Education wrote on Twitter.

According to the official notice, all those who want to register are required to submit a portfolio online along with the entry form. The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audio, or videos. According to the NAT2020 website, all those teachers who have retired from their posts are not eligible for the award, but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months up to April 30 in the year to which National Awards relate) may be considered. However, there are some other requirements that need to be fulfilled.

Eligibility Criteria

School teachers and Heads of Schools working in recognised primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools fall under the following categories and are eligible for Centre's National Awards to Teachers

Schools run by the state government, Union Territories (UT) administration, schools run by local bodies, and schools aided by the state government and UT administration.

Govt schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), and Sainik Schools are run by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), schools run by the Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) run by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) (other than those above)

Schools affiliated with the Council for Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) (other than those above)

