National Education Day 2022: History, Theme, Celebrations & All You Need To Know

Every year, India celebrates National Education Day on November 11. This day is celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who became the first education minister after India gained its independence from the Britishers. Azad remained in office from 1947 to 1958 in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. This day is celebrated to commemorate the efforts taken by Azad to lay the foundation of India's education system.

National Education Day 2022: History and significance

In 2008, the Indian government declared November 11 as National Education Day in honour of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Since then, this day is celebrated across all schools and educational institutes through various interesting and informative seminars, easy writing competitions, and rallies, among other events. On this day, schools and education authorities raise awareness about the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to providing education to all classes of society.

National Education Day Theme

Every year, National Education Day is celebrated under a different theme, and this year's theme is "Changing Course, Transforming Education." Notably, this theme has been selected to highlight the need to reform the education system and make it adaptable to the current times.

Who was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

Born on November 18, 1888, Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was a reformer, Indian independence activist, writer, and leader of the Indian National Congress. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru appointed Kalam as the education minister of India after independence. The UGC AICTE, the Kharagpur Institute of Higher Education, the secondary education commission, and the university education commission were all established during his tenure as education minister. Also, significant institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur were established under his leadership.

