National Science Day 2022: Check 7 Interesting Facts About CV Raman

National Science Day 2022: Nation is observing National Scince Day on Monday, February 28. This day is celebrated as it commemorates the discovery of the 'Raman effect'. For discovering the same, Indian physicist CV Raman won the Nobel Prize. National Council for Science and Technology Communication requested that February 28 should be celebrated as National Science Day (NSD). Here is all you need to know about CV Raman.

His work has often proved to be helpful in modern science, and his life has been a source of inspiration for many. CV Raman has made some remarkable contributions to acoustics and optics Raman was the first person who was appointed as the Palit Professor of Physics at the Rajabazar Science College in 1917 His discovery of the Raman Effect earned him the Nobel Prize in 1930 in the field of Physics. During his trip to Europe in 1921, Raman became intrigued after seeing the blue colour of the Mediterranean Sea, which led him to conduct various experiments with transparent surfaces, ice blocks, and light. CV Raman received the coveted Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery. In 1954, CV Raman was awarded the Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian honour in India. Professor Raman was a top student for most of his academic career and was also a remarkable teacher,

PM Modi extends greetings on National Science Day

PM Modi tweeted, "National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress." He had urged families to make efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children.

National science day theme 2022

Every year, National Science Day is celebrated under various themes, and this year's National Science Day 2022 is "Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future." On this various programmes related to science will be held all across the nation in educational institutes, schools, and colleges that include things like public speeches, radio broadcasts, science exhibitions, debates, quiz competitions, and so on. To be noted that CV Raman is still remembered for his remarkable discovery. He died in 1970 at the age of 82.