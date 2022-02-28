National Science Day 2022: Check 7 Interesting Facts About CV Raman

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
National Science Day 2022: Nation is observing National Scince Day on Monday, February 28. This day is celebrated as it commemorates the discovery of the 'Raman effect'. For discovering the same, Indian physicist CV Raman won the Nobel Prize. National Council for Science and Technology Communication requested that February 28 should be celebrated as National Science Day (NSD). Here is all you need to know about CV Raman.
PM Modi tweeted, "National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress." He had urged families to make efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children.
Every year, National Science Day is celebrated under various themes, and this year's National Science Day 2022 is "Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future." On this various programmes related to science will be held all across the nation in educational institutes, schools, and colleges that include things like public speeches, radio broadcasts, science exhibitions, debates, quiz competitions, and so on. To be noted that CV Raman is still remembered for his remarkable discovery. He died in 1970 at the age of 82.