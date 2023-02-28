National Science Day: What Is Raman Effect For Which CV Raman Bagged Nobel Prize

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28th in India to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist Sir CV Raman. The Raman Effect, which is also known as Raman Scattering, was discovered in 1928 and earned Sir CV Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. The purpose of celebrating National Science Day is to promote science education and research in India and to create scientific awareness among the people of India.

National Science Day 2023

The theme for National Science Day changes every year, and it is usually based on a current scientific issue or topic. The theme for National Science Day 2023 is ‘Global Science for Global Well-Being’. The theme for National Science Day 2021 was "Future of Science and Technology and Innovation: Impacts on Education, Skills, and Work," and for National Science Day 2022, it was "Science for Sustainable Development and Climate Action." The day is celebrated by organizing various events and activities such as science exhibitions, science quizzes, debates, lectures, and seminars. Schools, colleges, universities, and scientific institutions across the country participate in these events and encourage students to pursue science as a career.

What is Raman Effect?

The Raman effect is a change in the wavelength of light that happens when a ray of light is diverted by molecules. When a ray of light traverses a dust-free, transparent sample of a chemical compound, a small bit of the light emerges in directions other than that of the incident (incoming) ray. Utmost of this scattered light is of unchanged wavelength. A small part, still, has wavelengths different from that of the incident light; its presence is a result of the Raman effect. This phenomenon is named after Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, who first published compliances of the effect in 1928.

Who was CV Raman?

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was born at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on November 7, 1888. His father worked as a lecturer in mathematics and physics. He got admission into Presidency College, Madras, in 1902, and he passed his B.A. examination in 1904. He also won the first prize and gold medal in Physics. In 1907 he got his M.A. degree with the highest distinction. He was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1930. He was the first Asian to receive a noble prize in any branch of Science.