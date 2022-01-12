National Youth Day 2022: PM Modi Inaugurates 25th National Youth Festival; See Highlights

National Youth Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The event has been inaugurated at 11 am today in digital mode via video conferencing. Considering the ongoing COVID situation. it was decided that the event will be organised virtually on January 12 and January 13, 2022.

Here is the direct link to watch full event

PM Modi also inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry in Puducherry. aims to contribute towards skilling youth. A total of 6400 people can be trained here per year. Apart from this, PM Modi also inaugurated the 'Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam' auditorium established by the Puducherry government. This auditorium is equipped with open air theatre and would be primarily used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people. During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat” and “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement”. These essays have been selected from submissions by over 1 lakh youth on the two themes.

Highlights of PM Modi's address

PM Modi started his speech by paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda. He said, "I bow down to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Apart from it being a year of Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav, it is special for two more reasons. This year as we celebrate 150th anniversary of Shri Aurobindo & the 100th birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati."

PM Modi highlighted the fact that today, the world sees India with hope because India represents the youth with its dreams, actions & innovations. He highlighted how India's rich ancient heritage continues to remain 'young' in the lives of Indians & reflects in our day-to-day lives. PM Modi said, "India's two important assets 'demography & democracy' are the development drivers for India, which the Indian youth is leading shoulder-to-shoulder." He further said, "When India searched for faith, the glorious sons of Guru Govind Sigh stood up; when India searched for freedom, sons like Bhagat Singh, Chendrashekar Azad stood up"

PM pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation."

Vision and significance of National Youth Festival

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is observed as National Youth Day. This year, 25th National Youth Festival is celebrated with a vision of transforming the minds of Indian youth into a united force that works towards the betterment of the country. Open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians and live performances are also scheduled to be conducted in the second half. The Festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual & cultural integration. It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.