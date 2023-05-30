NCERT Removes Khalistan References From Class 12 Political Science Book

NCERT, the National Council of Educational Research and Training, the dropped references to the demand for Khalistan from its Class 12 political science textbook. This comes after a request from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which claimed misrepresentation of historical details about Sikhs and Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution.

The dropped references are -- "the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation" and "the more extreme elements started advocating secession from India and the creation of 'Khalistan'."

The statements have been rewritten as "the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism."

"Representation from SGPC was received regarding withdrawing objectionable content against the Sikh community by misrepresenting Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution. A committee of experts was constituted by NCERT to examine the issue and the decision was taken on the basis of the recommendations of the panel," a senior Ministry of Education official said.

"A corrigendum has been issued by NCERT. While the physical books for the new academic session have already been printed, the changes will reflect in the digital books," he added.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said a committee was formed after objections from the SGPC.

"This is the chapter in the HSC book. NCERT made the committee regarding this. SGPC wrote a letter to NCERT regarding objectionable content on Sri Anandpur Sahib's resolution in the class 12th Political Science book. The line '...but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation' is dropped. In the same section, from the last sentence of the 4th para, '... And the creation of Khalistan' is dropped," he said.