NCERT Removes Periodic Table, Democracy & Evolution From Class 10 Syllabus; Here's Why

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to drop the topic of the 'periodic table' from the textbook of Science for Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The chapter from the textbook has been deleted as a part of 'rationalisation' to reduce the 'burden on students.'

Apart from this, topics such as environmental sustainability and sources of energy have been removed from the Science book. Also, the chapters on democracy such as 'challenges to democracy and political parties' have also been deleted with the latest revision of the textbook.

However, the students will be allowed to study these topics, only if they choose relevant subjects in class 11 and class 12.

In May, the authorities had also announced to drop of objectionable content against the Sikh Community from the political science textbook for Class 12 students of the CBSE.

Upon its removal, Sanjay Kumar Secretary of School Education told ANI that in the content in the chapter of Political Science of Class 12, there were few lines and excerpts related to Anandpur Saheb resolution that must have been changed and reconsidered.

He said, "NCERT has its own procedure that when such a request is received, it forms a committee of exports and takes decisions based on the recommendations of that export committee. The SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) says that it was written in the book that the Anandpur Sahib Resolution depicted that the Sikhs wanted a ‘separate Sikh Nation’ for themselves, objecting to that point because no such thing has been said in Anandpur Sahib Resolution.”

In April, NCERT had also decided to remove Darwin’s Evolution of Theory from the Science textbook for classes 9 and 10. The move led to a lot of backlash from various scientists, educators, teachers, and science enthusiasts.

NCERT's response on rationalisation

NCERT had earlier said that these steps of rationalisation were taken to reduce the burden of studies on the child due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also released a statement and said that it has removed the content from the textbooks on the following criteria:

A) Overlapping with similar content included in the other subject area in the same class.

B) Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject.

C) High difficulty level

D) Content, which is easily accessible to children and does not require much intervention from the teachers and can be learnt through self-learning or peer-learning.

E) Content, which is not relevant in the present context or is outdated. Learning outcomes already developed across the classes are taken care of in this rationalisation exercise.

In its statement, NCERT added, "As far as the rationalisation of the content related to Evolution and Periodic table are concerned, these concepts are already included in classes 11 and 12. For classes 9 and 10, rationalisation of the periodic table has little impact on the overall conceptual understanding as its related aspects such as compounds, elements, metals, non-metals, atoms, molecules, etc., are already there in the textbooks at the secondary stage."

It also mentioned that the concept of Darwinism and Millar’s experiments as well as the origin of life were included in the non-rationalised textbook for classes 9th and 10th as non-evaluative box item. Most of these rationalised contents are available as e-content for students and other stakeholders on different platform such as DIKSHA, etc.

It added, "Rationalisation will not impact understanding of other concepts already included in these classes."